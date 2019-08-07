



— In a matter of seconds, a young woman’s was life changed forever.

Nicole Sincavage was driving home from work in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania back in 2016, when she got into a nearly fatal car wreck. Now, she’s using her story to help others, CBS2’s Nina Kapur reported Wednesday.

Sincavage was just 21 years old when she broke every bone in her face in the traumatic accident. Sixteen surgeries later, she’s finally calling herself beautiful again and using her story to warn others about the dangers of distracted driving.

Sincavage’s car was left mangled. She almost lost her life, but was fortunate enough to not only survive but find a doctor at Cohen Children’s Medical Center that was able to fully reconstruct her face.

Though the former prom queen and model said how she looks now was not how she was born or what she’s used to, but she’s slowly learning to love herself and cope with the post-traumatic stress, thanks to a little help from family friends and therapy.

She’s telling her story in the midst of the 100 deadliest days of summer, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when fatal crashes among teens increase by 17 percent.

Moving forward, Sincavage will be back at Temple University this fall studying chemistry.

