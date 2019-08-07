Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County lawmakers are celebrating a new state law requiring insurance companies to cover annual mammograms for people as young 35.
“Shannon’s Law” was inspired by Long Island teacher and mother Shannon Saturno, who died from breast cancer at the age of 31.
Web Extra: News conference on signing of Shannon’s Law
“There is no doubt we need to take breast cancer more seriously and Shannon is looking down on us today with pride knowing that the work she started is now the law,” said New York State Assembly member Kimberly Jean-Pierre.
Before Shannon’s Law, insurance companies were only required to pay for mammograms for people over the age of 40.