SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A tornado briefly touched down in Springfield during Wednesday’s severe storms, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service says the EF0 tornado touched down at around 2:47 p.m.

On Milltown Road in Springfield Township, residents CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke with say gusts of wind blew through town as the sky dumped buckets and toppled trees.

PHOTOS: Powerful Storm Brings Tornado To Springfield

“Lot of wind, lot of thunder. I heard the wind. It was really bad,” said homeowner Melissa Scala. “I was crying. The police came, the fire department came. My daughter was OK, thank God. So it was a really scary incident, and this is the first time anything ever big happened.”

An exit off Route 22 is closed due to a downed tree on top of a car on Springfield Road. Several trees were also down in the area.

Social media footage captured what looks like a funnel cloud above Union County. The Naitonal Weather Service said it got a lot of reports of strong winds, including some so strong as to flip a trampoline over, damage local business and leave streets with a mess of branches thrown about.

The storms were causing outages in our area.

As of 5 p.m.:

  • Approximately 1,900 outages in Bergen County
  • More than 2,100 outages in Union County
  • More than 3,100 outages in Essex County

Check your airline before heading out for a flight.

