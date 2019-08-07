SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A tornado briefly touched down in Springfield during Wednesday’s severe storms, the National Weather Service said.
National Weather Service has confirmed with Union County Emergency Management that a brief tornado touched down near Springfield Ave and Route 22 in Springfield, NJ. Radar estimated winds 70 mph with a rating of EF0.
The National Weather Service says the EF0 tornado touched down at around 2:47 p.m.
Evident weak rope-like tornado with definitive rotation and debris in Springfield, NJ! Wow… pic.twitter.com/FnnZCrwIPQ
On Milltown Road in Springfield Township, residents CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke with say gusts of wind blew through town as the sky dumped buckets and toppled trees.
“Lot of wind, lot of thunder. I heard the wind. It was really bad,” said homeowner Melissa Scala. “I was crying. The police came, the fire department came. My daughter was OK, thank God. So it was a really scary incident, and this is the first time anything ever big happened.”
An exit off Route 22 is closed due to a downed tree on top of a car on Springfield Road. Several trees were also down in the area.
Social media footage captured what looks like a funnel cloud above Union County. The Naitonal Weather Service said it got a lot of reports of strong winds, including some so strong as to flip a trampoline over, damage local business and leave streets with a mess of branches thrown about.
The storms were causing outages in our area.
As of 5 p.m.:
- Approximately 1,900 outages in Bergen County
- More than 2,100 outages in Union County
- More than 3,100 outages in Essex County
