NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for a group of teens wanted in a string of early morning robberies Wednesday.
Around 6 a.m., police were called to Central Park for a possible robbery involving four teens.
Moments earlier, investigators say the same group stole a cell phone on 66th Street and Central Park West.
Both victims suffered minor injuries.
In another incident, a group of teens robbed a man on his way to work in SoHo Wednesday.
The victim in that case says a group of teens took his Airpod headphones as he walked along Lafayette Street.
It’s not yet known if that robbery is connected to the ones near Central Park, although police are looking into it.