NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested two suspects seen on security cameras robbing a Brooklyn mosque.

Surveillance video captured the duo prying open a donation box at the Muslim Community Center in Sunset Park on Monday.

Police have arrested suspects connected to a Sunset Park, Brooklyn mosque robbery on Aug. 5, 2019. (Photo: CBS2)

The NYPD says one of the men posed as a worshiper before the duo got away with $2,000 in cash.

Authorities announced that 29-year-old Saleh Musa and 44-year-old Rafael Alma have been charged with grand larceny.

