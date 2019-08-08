Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested two suspects seen on security cameras robbing a Brooklyn mosque.
Surveillance video captured the duo prying open a donation box at the Muslim Community Center in Sunset Park on Monday.
The NYPD says one of the men posed as a worshiper before the duo got away with $2,000 in cash.
Authorities announced that 29-year-old Saleh Musa and 44-year-old Rafael Alma have been charged with grand larceny.