



— We all know back-to-school shopping can be stressful.

So to make the transition back to class a little easier and to alleviate some of the burden on parents, a local community service organization started collecting school supplies and donations months ago.

On Thursday, its efforts came together in a huge way, CBS2’s Nina Kapur reported.

Nearly 100 volunteers from companies and organizations across the city came together to pack up 20,000 backpacks with grade-specific school supplies. Those backpacks will go towards children living in shelters and experiencing homelessness throughout the five boroughs.

It is all being done through Volunteers of America-Greater New York’s “Operation Backpack.”

Operation Backpack is now in its 16th year and has provided more than 180,000 backpacks to students experiencing homelessness. Last year alone the initiative fulfilled every request it received and provided 20,000 backpacks to students in pre-K through 12th grade.

FLASHBACK: Operation Backpack Helps Students Gear Up For Back To School

Kapur witnessed a warehouse filled with mountains of backpacks, again more than 20,000, plus tables piled high with hundreds of thousands of school supplies, including pens and pencils, composition books and spiral notebooks. They were all generously donated or the money was donated through companies and organizations across the city.

Operation Backpack relies on solely donations, so every little bit helps.

Of course, the ultimate goal is to set children up for a successful school year.