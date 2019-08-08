



A fourth person has died following a suspicious fire in Queens , and police are now investigating it as a homicide.

Flames broke out around 4 a.m. on July 10 inside a two-story house on 93rd Street in East Elmhurst.

A 76-year-old man and his 6-year-old granddaughter were killed in the blaze. The girl’s mother, identified as 35-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez, succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.

#FDNY Fire Marshals have determined that yesterday’s fatal fire at 23-49 93 St #Queens was incendiary – an ignitable liquid was used as an accelerant. There were 3 fatalities and two critically injured in the 2-alarm fire. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/kL6DpgDZjK — FDNY (@FDNY) July 11, 2019

“Fire Marshals have determined that yesterday’s fatal fire at 23-49 93 St was incendiary – an ignitable liquid was used as an accelerant,” an FDNY spokesperson said at the time.

A 23-year-old man, believed to be the suspect, also died in the fire.

Rodriguez’s 10-month-old son was hospitalized in critical condition.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro Shares Update On Deadly Fire:

Sources told CBS2 the family was letting the 23-year-old stay with them, but asked him to leave when issues arose.

“When they asked him to leave, (he) set the house on fire and set everybody in the house on fire,” said a family friend named Gabriel.

The suspect’s name has not been released.