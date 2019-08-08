Comments
LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A lawmaker in Nassau County is unveiling new legislation aimed at beefing up cyclist and motorist safety.
One of two new laws Legislator John Ferretti is announcing Thursday would mandate children up until age 18 wear helmets while riding bikes and scooters or their motorized counterparts.
The second law has to do with reckless riding – wheelies, playing chicken against traffic, and so on. Under Ferretti’s proposal, if children over age 12 are riding recklessly, their parents would be fined $100. The bikes would also be impounded.
Watch: Lawmaker Announces New Bike Safety Legislation In Nassau County
The reckless riding offense would be considered a misdemeanor.
Ferretti’s proposals come on the heels after a 13-year-old who was hit by a car while riding his bike on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown.