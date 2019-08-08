Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man stabbed his wife to death at the nail salon where she worked and then tried to kill himself in Queens, police said.
First responders found the 35-year-old woman lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to her torso around 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tu S’Tilo Salon Spa on 37th Ave in Jackson Heights.
She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police took her 39-year-old husband into custody.
He was treated for severe cuts to his arm.
So far, there’s no word on any charges.