NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers were being hailed as heroes on Thursday.
Their quick response helped saved a woman’s life, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.
Web Extra: Heroic MTA Workers Lauded At Press Conference:
NYC Transit signal maintainer Anthony Mannino said he was working at the Newkirk Plaza station in Brooklyn when he heard a woman screaming and saw her on the tracks.
“I see the train approaching, so the only thing I was able to do to save her was jump on the tracks,” Mannino said. “Thank God I had my vest on because he was able to see the vest.”
Larry Moreno was the train operator.
“I saw the vest coming across the tracks. Right away, I knew something was wrong. So I put the train in emergency,” Moreno said.
Moreno acknowledged it’s not easy to get a train to make a sudden stop.
“I’m thinking, ‘Oh God, stop the train. Stop, stop, stop,'” Moreno said. “And just as the train is about to make contact with her, it stops.”
Mannino said the woman seemed stressed, but was able to walk away. She refused medical attention.