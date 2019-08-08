CBSN New YorkWatch Now
ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There has been a major development that is bringing the Islanders one step closer to a return to Long Island.

New York’s state development board has unanimously adopted a plan to bring the New York Islanders back to Nassau County.

The $1.3 billion project will build a new 19,000 seat arena and entertainment complex on state land near Belmont Park race track in Elmont.

The new attraction would also include restaurants, upscale shopping areas, a hotel, and a new full-time LIRR station.

Developers say the project would bring hundreds of new jobs and an estimated $858 million in “positive economic impact.”

