ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There has been a major development that is bringing the Islanders one step closer to a return to Long Island.
New York’s state development board has unanimously adopted a plan to bring the New York Islanders back to Nassau County.
The $1.3 billion project will build a new 19,000 seat arena and entertainment complex on state land near Belmont Park race track in Elmont.
The new attraction would also include restaurants, upscale shopping areas, a hotel, and a new full-time LIRR station.
Developers say the project would bring hundreds of new jobs and an estimated $858 million in “positive economic impact.”