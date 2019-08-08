PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer has been arrested on child pornography charges in Westchester County.
Authorities say patrol officer John Telesca was taken into custody at his Port Chester home Thursday and charged with promoting and possessing child porn. Both charges against the 37-year-old are felonies.
Police sources tell CBS2 that the Bronx cop was allegedly found with at least 60 images of child porn on his digital devices and shared through his emails.
Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said Thursday that officers with the county’s High Technology Crime Squad made the arrest but did not provide details on how the images were traced to Telesca.
The officer was released on bail and is due in court on Sept. 12.