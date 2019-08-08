Comments
IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A police officer has been shot in Irvington, N.J. authorities confirmed Thursday.
According to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was shot near 377 Myrtle Avenue around noon.
A suspect is in custody.
The officer’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
There was no word yet on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
