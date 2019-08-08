Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of $140,000 worth of property from a guest’s room at a Midtown Manhattan hotel.
A surveillance video shows the man walking through The Park Hyatt Hotel on W. 57th Street on July 10.
Police say a 39-year-old man reported he returned to his room and found that jewelry, electronics and clothing worth a total of $140,000 was missing from his room.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.