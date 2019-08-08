



Police are looking for a pair of violent robbery suspects in the Bronx who allegedly lured victims into an ambush using the Snapchat.

The NYPD says the suspects carried out three attacks with the help of a female accomplice.

Investigators say that in all three robberies, a woman contacted victims on Snapchat, then agreed to meet them at an apartment in the Tremont section of the Bronx.

The two men then allegedly beat and robbed the victims at knifepoint.

The woman that police believe lured the victims has been arrested.

Officers are also looking to question another woman who was seen and caught on camera with the attackers.

