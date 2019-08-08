Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say several cars have had their windows smashed and items stolen in a Bronx vandalism spree.
Residents who live between Broadway and Fieldston Road in Riverdale found the windows of at least seven cars smashed.
Police sources tell CBS2 the vandals got away with one person’s wallet and at least $20.
People in the neighborhood say their cars have been targeted before, but don’t know who keeps breaking their windows.
No arrests have been made and police haven’t released any information on possible suspects.
