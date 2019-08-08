



Wednesday’s powerful storms brought down trees, flooded roads and knocked out power for thousands across the area.

As of 4:30 a.m. Thursday, JCPL reported 876 customers without power, including 226 in Union County and 58 in Monmouth. PSEG had 349 customers in the dark, including 254 in Essex County.

In Springfield Township, New Jersey, a confirmed tornado touched down.

It was brief but it did a lot of damage in a short amount of time.

National Weather Service has confirmed with Union County Emergency Management that a brief tornado touched down near Springfield Ave and Route 22 in Springfield, NJ. Radar estimated winds 70 mph with a rating of EF0. — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 7, 2019

The National Weather Service confirmed a low-level tornado touched down at 2:47 p.m. with winds up to 70 miles per hour.

It was hard to miss the funnel cloud that formed in an eerie sky over Route 22.

The quick storm left behind a path of destruction.

“Whipped its way around to the back, tore off the back of the building,” Bill Harmer, facility manager of an office building, told CBS2.

Reporting Power Outages

Click on the links below for information from utilities in your area.

New York:

New Jersey:

Connecticut:

A car dealership also ended up taking the brunt of the storm.

“There was stuff flying around, the lights were flickering on and off, the doors opened, the trees fell and leaves everywhere,” said employee Summer Ferreira. “It was crazy.”

The back window of one customer’s car was shattered by debris, which also punctured at least five cars for sale.

“Whatever piece was flying here cut through the hood. So that is – I don’t even want to know how much to fix,” employee Andy Jansons said.

PHOTOS: Tornado Confirmed In Springfield Township, N.J.

Another car was stuck under a tree, which fell on top of it, forcing an exit off Route 22 to close.

Alyson Miller found herself nearby, driving through the tornado.

“There was actually big sheets of things flying through the air right above me,” she said. “I weaved through traffic because people were just stopping. I didn’t want to stay there, I wanted to get out of there as quickly as possible.”

She made it home, only to find the trampoline in her backyard had flipped over a six-foot fence and flew into her neighbor’s yard.

“There was a fence in the middle, and it went up and over,” said her daughter, Sima Miller.

Evident weak rope-like tornado with definitive rotation and debris in Springfield, NJ! Wow… pic.twitter.com/FnnZCrwIPQ — Armando Salvadore (@KaptMands) August 7, 2019

From flipped trampolines to uprooted trees, neighbors described a chaotic night.

“I was crying and everything. The police came, the fire department came. My daughter was OK, thank god,” Melissa Scala said.

Fortunately, police said there were no storm-related injuries in the area.

Meanwhile in Newark, flash flooding left more than a dozen streets under water. The public safety department said it rescued at least 11 drivers who got trapped in their cars.

It wasn’t just drivers. In New York City, some subway riders couldn’t escape the flooding either. Commuters posted videos on social media showing water raining down onto the platform at Prince Street in SoHo and trickling into a southbound B train in Brooklyn.