CHATHAM, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A teenager in New Jersey was struck by lightning during the latest round of severe storms in the Tri-state area.

It happened when a storm blew through Chatham Thursday evening and it’s believed a bolt of lightning hit the field somewhere Chatham Middle School.

Neighbors say it was a fast storm that hit while the field was full of children playing soccer and running on the track.

All of a sudden there was a crack of thunder and a flash of lightning that sent everyone running. One woman’s daughter told CBS2’s Valerie Castro she immediately came home and asked her dad to go check on the kids at the field.

That’s when they came across the teen who believes he was jolted by the flash.

“He said ‘I was struck by lightning, I passed out, I just woke up,’ you could just tell that his adrenaline was running pretty high and he was just talking a lot and everything but he went out sitting up in the ambulance,” Beth Tunny said.

The teenager’s family told CBS2 over the phone that the boy is doing fine after being taken to an area hospital.

The severe weather also caused a scare for another family in New Jersey.

A tree snapped in the front yard of a home in Livingston. The homeowner said he had just gotten home and heard his daughters screaming about the downed tree.

It didn’t hit the house, but it took out some power lines. Repair crews are working to get the lights back on in the area.

In Lower Manhattan, stormy weather forced concert goers outside at the rooftop at Pier 17 to seek shelter inside.

Crowds were evacuated from the venue and waited inside as the storm moved through the area Thursday.

Visitors there to hear 21 Savage did eventually get to see the show.

The Jets-Giants preseason game was also briefly halted as dark clouds and lightning rolled in over MetLife Stadium early in the first quarter.

The hour-long delay came not long after a message displayed on the scoreboard warning fans of the inclement weather.