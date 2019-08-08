Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Addams family is bringing goth to the Garden State.
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Addams family is bringing goth to the Garden State.
MGM released a new trailer for its animated film that says Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley and Uncle Fester are moving “someplace spooky,” followed by a “Welcome to New Jersey” sign.
“It’s all so different,” Wednesday says.
The movie stars Charlize Theron, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler and Allison Janney, to name a few.
“The Addams Family” hits theaters in New Jersey and the rest of the country October 11, ahead of Halloween.