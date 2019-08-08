



The man who says he was viciously assaulted for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat in New York City has been given a gift – from President Donald Trump himself.

Jahangir Turan says a group of teens attacked him on Canal Street in Chinatown back on July 30.

“One girl flipped my hat, and then within five, eight seconds, I got pushed from the back and my face hit the scaffolding pole,” Turan said.

The 42-year-old says between 15 and 18 people ganged up on him for wearing the hat with the president’s signature campaign slogan.

Turan said his attackers said were “chanting anti-Trump stuff.” He suffered a fractured cheekbone and bloodied eye in the attack.

Now, Turan has a new hat and a letter of support signed by Trump.

“The violent and criminal act against you and your political beliefs was wrong. As you recover, be reminded of the fact that millions of Americans have you in their thoughts,” the president’s letter said.

So far, the NYPD has not made any arrests in the case.

