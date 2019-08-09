



The mother of two Bronx toddlers who died just minutes apart from each other in 2017 now faces manslaughter charges in their deaths.

Jade Spencer, 33, was arrested Thursday.

Three-year-old Micah Gee and his 2-year-old sister, Olivia, were were killed by blunt force trauma to the torso, the Medical Examiner determined in 2017. Both children suffered from asthma, but the ME ruled their deaths homicides.

Spencer told police the kids went to bed before her boyfriend — Novell Jordan — arrived, police sources told CBS2.

The two then smoked marijuana, drank beer, and watched a movie before she fell asleep, sources said.

Hours later, Jordan said something was wrong with the children. Authorities say Spencer called 911 after discovering the boy couldn’t breathe and her daughter was unresponsive.

The toddlers were taken to Montefiore Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead – Olivia just three minutes before her brother.

Doctors told police both children had symptoms that can be caused from severe asthma attacks. Police also noticed unexplained injuries to both of their necks. The Medical Examiner then found older, healed injuries on the children’s bodies – dated to a time when the children were only in the custody of the mother.

Spencer is due to appear in court Friday.