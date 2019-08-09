



— Man’s best friend can provide much more than just companionship, and a graduation ceremony held on Long Island proved just that.

Fifteen dogs graduated from a 6-month training program Friday, CBS2’s Nina Kapur reports. It was cuteness overload, but they do serious work.

Liz Treston was paired with a pup named MacGyver through Canine Companions for Independence.

“He is my fifth service dog from this amazing organization that brings dogs to people like me that act as their hands and act as their legs,” Treston said.

Treston says pups just like MacGyver provide people living with disabilities with a newfound sense of independence, partnership and love.

“Sometimes people with disabilities depend on other people too much, and sometimes you just don’t want to have to ask all the time for help,” Treston said.

Service Dogs Graduate From Long Island Training Program, Meet New Partners A graduation ceremony was held on Long Island on Aug. 9, 2019, for 15 service dogs trained through Canine Companions for Independence. (Credit: Nina Kapur/CBS2)

A lot of work goes into training the dogs.

Each puppy is raised by a volunteer for over a year, then trained for six months before finally being united with their new partner in life.

“It is life-changing, transforming. They’re taught to help people with daily living tasks,” Debra Dougherty, of Canine Companions for Independence, said. “There’s about 50 different commands that the dogs are taught, and they’re also a best friend.”

At Friday’s ceremony, the volunteers that raised the dogs handed them off to their new owners, but goodbyes are never easy.

Ashley Pankiewicz, who raised MacGyver, knows that firsthand.

“It’s in between proud and upsetting because I know I’m never going to see him again,” she said.

But she says meeting Treston made the emotional roller coaster worth it.

“After watching the looks on the graduates’ faces, receiving their dogs, it just, it means the world. It does. I know I’m doing this for a reason,” Pankiewicz said.

Canine Companions for Independence are always looking for more volunteers and donations. For more information, visit cci.org.