



National Grid claims the only solution in a natural gas fight is for New York to allow them to build a gas pipeline extension.

But what does that mean for people who can’t get gas hookups today?

The stove is running for now at the new Il Pozzo Wine Bar and Kitchen in Lynbrook, but not the oven.

This is what owner Dominic Natoli says he was told by National Grid:

“Oh, by end of June, things should be settled,” he told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

In the year and a half that it took him to open his restaurant, he claims no one at National Grid warned him of a service cutback. It’s all part of a moratorium the utility has placed on new or additional gas requests.

In Farmingdale, the mayor says construction on a 100-seat restaurant and new houses – worth up to $12 million – are all on hold.

“They’re hurting the economy,” said Farmingdale mayor Ralph Ekstrand. “The only way this can be resolved is by the state of New York. I have written letters to the state. I’ve written letters to the governor.”

Forty Long Island downtowns are affected. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner demanded answers from the state and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

National Grid says the moratorium exists because it can’t extend its current gas pipeline. The application was rejected by the state in May.

Environmentalists allege it will build dependence on dirty fracked gas and fossil fuels.

Cuomo’s office couldn’t give Rozner any specific solutions, but said the state is taking National Grid’s plans into account as it transitions into clean energy.

Rozner was referred to the Department of Public Service, which says businesses could run the risk of being out in the cold until May 2020 – the deadline for new pipeline plans.

“If the governor and National Grid could stop having a cat fight about this and just get it resolved,” said Natoli.

A spokesperson for National Grid declined to be interviewed on camera but told Rozner the company is cautiously optimistic the pipelines will be approved in time for winter 2020.

National Grid also denies allegations it is withholding gas to get the project approved.

“Unfortunately, the alternatives people are looking to in this moratorium are going back to oil heat or propane, which is two uses most energy activists, including us, don’t want to see,” said Eric Alexander, the director of Vision Long Island.

All the while economic growth could start shrinking fast.

Con Edison also has a moratorium on new natural gas customers for southern Westchester county.

It’s been in place since January.

It is also considering doing that for New York City.