



— A U.S. Olympian is accused in a shooting on a New Jersey horse farm.

A normally serene Morris County street has now become a crime scene and a woman is fighting for her life, CBSN New York’s Tara Jakeway reports.

Thirty-eight-year-old Lauren Kanarek is in a medically induced coma after she was allegedly shot by Michael Barisone, a former U.S. Olympian in dressage.

Barisone has been charged with attempted murder.

Kanarek, an award-winning equestrian herself, was reportedly living on Barisone’s property at Hawthorne Farm with her fiancé.

The three had been arguing about the arrangement in the days leading up to the shooting.

According to charging documents, the Washington Township Police Department received a 911 call around 2 p.m. Wednesday. A female caller reportedly said “Michael Barrisone shot me” and “I’ve been shot twice.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they heard a male voice yelling for help. They found a man, reportedly Kanarek’s fiancé, lying on top of Barisone near Kanarek, who was lying on the ground.

Police say Kanarek was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Her fiancé had minor injuries.

When officers separated the two men, they allegedly found a black-and-pink handgun under Barisone’s body.

Documents say Barisone suffered injuries to his head and arms and was taken to a local medical center.

Barisone reportedly repeated “I had a good life” multiple times before he was transported.

A friend confirmed to CBS2 that days before the shooting, Kanarek posted an eerie message on her Facebook page that read in part, “I’m being bullied by a 6-foot-3-inch [tall] man … Bullied to the point I’m afraid.”

The friend says Kanarek spoke about her growing fear of Barisone recently.

On her Instagram page, Kanarek proudly proclaims she’s a bronze U.S. Dressage Federation medalist and a mom to six horses and two dogs.

John Gilligan, her neighbor on Mill Road, says the shooting turned the town upside down.

“We heard that there was a shooting and that a woman was shot in the chest and a couple guys were beaten up. And we didn’t know at that point whether the guy had escaped, if he was running around here somewhere with a gun,” he said.

As the investigation continues, a lawyer for the Kanarek family says right now they are focused solely on Lauren’s recovery.