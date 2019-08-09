Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying two teenage girls caught on video hurling rocks, a chair and a brick at a bus in the Bronx.
According to police, the girls were on a BX11 bus at 6:15 p.m. on June 25 when they got involved in a dispute with other passengers.
The bus driver asked everybody involved to get off the bus. The girls then damaged the windshield wiper and started hurling rocks, a chair and a brick at the bus. They broke a side window and caused other damage, police said. They then ran off on East 170th Street and Grand Concourse.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.