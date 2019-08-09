



— New information has been revealed in the case of the Connecticut mother of five who vanished in May

A judge also ruled on several important motions Friday, CBSN New York’s Tony Aiello reports.

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, is accused of tampering with bloody evidence taken from his missing wife’s garage.

The two were in the midst of a bitter divorce.

Friday in court, defense lawyer Norm Pattis claimed Jennifer Dulos had taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from her husband before she vanished in May.

“We will flush that out in further hearings in the weeks and months to come,” Pattis said.

In court, Pattis asked a judge to review Jennifer’s medical records, claiming she had $14,000 in tests — including blood work, diagnostic and reproductive tests — done in the three months before she vanished.

Pattis says the records could support his theory that Jennifer may have vanished of her own accord.

The judge denied the request.

He also declined to rule on a prosecution motion for a gag order that would limit Pattis from his aggressive discussion of the case in the media.

“Given the extraordinary interest that the world at large has taken in Mr. Dulos, I not only have the responsibility, but I also have the right to speak out on his behalf and I intend to keep doing so,” Pattis said.

Arguing in favor of the gag order, state’s attorney Richard Colangelo slammed Pattis for saying Dulos’ co-defendant and former girlfriend Michelle Troconis had taken and passed a lie detector test. Colangelo says that never happened.

The judge is expected to rule on the gag order issue in September.