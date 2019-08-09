NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Hot off a six-game winning streak, the New York Mets are taking another shot at the playoffs.
The Nationals and Mets begin a three-game series in Queens with surprising significance considering both teams have been more than 10 games below .500 this season.
Washington now leads the NL wild-card race, and New York is only 2 1/2 games behind.
The Mets have won 13 of 14 after stunningly deciding to be buyers at the trade deadline, and former Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman (6-11, 3.07) will make his second start since being acquired last month.
Right-hander Stephen Strasburg (14-5, 3.72) is up for the Nats, who recently swept a three-game set at San Francisco.
