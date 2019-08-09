NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for an alleged burglar who they say is targeting hotels in Manhattan.
The six burglaries occurred between July 25 and Aug. 8 at the following Midtown hotels:
- Grand Hyatt at 109 East 42nd St.
- Marriott Marquis at 1353 Broadway
- Doubletree Downtown Hilton at 8 Stone St.
- Hilton Gardens at 6 Water St.
- Courtyard by Marriott at 114 West 40th St.
- Club Quarters at 52 Williams St.
Police say in each incident, the unidentified male individual walked into the hotel, posing as a guest, and went to a floor where housekeepers were cleaning rooms. The individual then approached a hotel employee and claimed he was staying in the room they were cleaning.
Once inside the room, the suspect allegedly stole cash, jewelry and electronics before leaving.
Surveillance cameras inside the Grand Hyatt captured photos of the suspect in the hotel hallway.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.