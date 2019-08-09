



– A New Jersey teenager is shaken but alive after he was struck by lightning during storms Thursday evening

Nineteen-year-old Brendan Darby, still in a bit of a daze, sat down with CBS2’s Christina Fan to share his story.

“Right as it happened, I thought, I should be dead right now,” he said.

Darby was running on Haas Field behind Chatham Middle School when thunder started to rumble. Just as he was thinking about leaving, he fell to the ground. Darby says he doesn’t remember blacking out.

“I just remember waking up, a lot of confusion, adrenaline. I grabbed my keys, wallet, phone, and ran for help,” he said.

John Tunny, who lives nearby, was leaving his house to check on his own daughter when he ran into Darby on the street.

“Definitely, clearly like, disoriented. He was like, ‘Mister, mister.’ I was like, ‘Hey, are you OK?’ and he said, ‘I think I got struck by lightning.’ So we, of course, we went into, like, 911 mode,” Tunny said.

Paramedics say Darby was struck indirectly. They said he’s incredibly lucky to be alive, considering the bleachers, underground sprinkler system and open field all attract lightning.

“I feel, why did this happen to me? It’s just that the chances are so low of getting hit, and with these things that are so uncommon, you don’t think it’ll ever happen to you, but it can,” Darby said.

Darby woke up Friday morning with a slight headache but is otherwise OK.

He says from now on he’ll double-check the weather forecast before he heads out the door.