NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a group of men behind two violent muggings in Queens.
In both cases, the victims were attacked on the street in Ozone Park.
On July 10, a 68-year-old man was punched, kicked and robbed near 117th Street and 111th Avenue.
Surveillance video from the second incident on July 29 shows three suspects beat up a 34-year-old man before stealing his wallet and cellphone charger.
Neither of the victims were seriously injured.
