



The general manager of the New York Yankees had an interesting end to his work week after police in Connecticut surrounded his car with guns drawn in an incredible case of mistaken identity.

According to the New York Post, a chain reaction of poor communication led officers in Darien to believe that the Yankees GM was an armed suspect that had just threatened a local doctor’s office Friday.

To make matters even worse, Cashman was on his way to tell local police his Jeep Wrangler – which had recently been stolen – had been found by the NYPD.

“The NYPD never took me off the stolen car list,” the 52-year-old executive told the Post.

So with officers looking for a gunman in a white vehicle and Cashman’s Wrangler still listed as stolen, police reportedly pulled their guns on a very unlucky Yankees senior vice president.

“I had a welcoming committee descend upon me as I pulled out of that gas station.”

Thankfully everything was quickly cleared up after the GM says the officers conducted a “very professional” search of his recovered vehicle.

“The public should take encouragement when someone is in a stolen vehicle they’re not going to get very far,” the general manager joked.