NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have identified a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in the Bronx.
It happened on July 28 just before 10 p.m. on East Tremont Avenue near St. Raymond Avenue.
According to police, 35-year-old Julio Pena approached 34-year-old Edwin Monroig from behind and shot him in the back of the head before running away.
Monroig was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on July 31.
Investigators believe Pena and Monroig knew each other.
Pena has not been located.
Anyone who sees Pena or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.