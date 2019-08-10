



— A teenager has been arrested after a man was found dead in Central Park earlier this week.

Police say 19-year-old Brayan Suazo is facing murder and robbery charges.

Officers received a report of an unconscious man near the Lasker Pool just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A camp counselor found the man, who reportedly had a blanket covering his face and head.

When officers arrived at the scene, they removed the blanket and discovered the man had suffered head injuries.

Emergency medical services responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Further details have not yet been released.