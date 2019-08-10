THE LATESTJeffrey Epstein Dies By Apparent Suicide In Jail
Filed Under:burglary, Local TV, The Bronx


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say designer shoes worth thousands of dollars were stolen from an apartment in the Bronx last month.

Police say someone stole $10,000 worth of designer shoes from a Bronx apartment on July 4, 2019. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

It happened at a building near Davidson Avenue and West 174th Street.

A 32-year-old woman told police that she came home around 7:30 p.m. on July 4 to find that her front door was forced open.

When she checked her belongings, she discovered that someone had taken $4,000 and 15 pairs of designer shoes. Police say the shoes were worth a total of $10,000.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect leaving the victim’s apartment.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

