NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two ambulances have crashed in a violent wreck in the Bronx, injuries multiple first responders

One of the emergency vehicles overturned after being struck near Brook Avenue and East 142nd Street Saturday afternoon.

Witness video taken at the scene captured the large accident scene at massive traffic backup as emergency crews rushed to help the people trapped in the FDNY ambulance.

(Mott Haven, Bronx) Ambulance Overturned in Crash — Multiple people have been rescued from the two damaged emergency vehicles. It is unclear if anyone has been seriously injured. More video and updates: https://t.co/nTzi7CWXB9 #CitizenAppNYC pic.twitter.com/ausRws6pWe — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) August 10, 2019

FDNY sources tell CBS2 that four first responders were injured in the crash that took place just after 4 p.m.

The city’s official emergency notification services are warning New Yorkers to steer clear of the area.

All southbound lanes of the Harlem River Drive at East 150th Street in Manhattan are now closed due to the accident.

Update: Due to a vehicle collision, all southbound lanes of Harlem River Drive at East 150th Street in Manhattan are now closed. Consider alt routes. Multilingual and ASL Link: https://t.co/GpdlTK7FPB. https://t.co/d8KAwc3HAQ — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) August 10, 2019

According to sources, there were no patients inside the two ambulances at the time of the crash. All of the injured emergency workers were taken to Lincoln Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

