NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Get ready for lots of music, dancing and good food as the 37th Annual Dominican Day Parade kicks off Sunday along Sixth Avenue.
Chef Juan Carlos Landazuri, from Seawalk Restaurant in Inwood, stopped by to share some Dominican cuisine.
Meanwhile, the parade kicks off at noon Sunday.
Visit seawalkrestaurant.com to learn more about Seawalk Restaurant, and visit dominicanparade.org for more information on Sunday’s parade.