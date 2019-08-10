Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly committed suicide in jail, sources tell CBS2.
According to the source, Epstein hanged himself.
He was reportedly rushed to a local hospital after suffering cardiac arrest around 6:30 a.m.
Last month, sources told CBS2 Epstein was put on suicide watch after he was found injured on the floor of his jail cell in the Manhattan Correctional Center.
Epstein was jailed after being accused of recruiting and abusing dozens of underage girls at his $77 million New York mansion and Florida home in the early 2000s.
The 66-year-old pleaded not guilty in July.
A judge denied bail, saying, “I doubt that any bail package can overcome danger to the community.”
