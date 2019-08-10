CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspect seen carrying out a violent stabbing in the Bronx.

Authorities say it happened around 8 p.m. Thursday evening on Lafayette Avenue in the Soundview section.

Surveillance video spotted the suspect who police say he ran up to a 34-year-old man, knocked the victim to the ground, and repeatedly stabbed him.

Suspect wanted for a stabbing caught on camera in the Bronx on Aug. 8, 2019. (Credit: NYPD)

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The NYPD says the attacker fled the scene. The suspect is described as a black man, standing 6-foot-2, weighing around 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, with black Adidas pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

