CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s shaping up to be a fantastic weekend! Both today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny with low humidity. Temps will be in the low 80s, slightly below normal as far as August goes.

(Credit: CBS2)

The only hiccup would be if you’re headed to the mountains, mainly the Catskills… a brief shower or two can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon as some energy passes by to the north. By no means anything to change plans over, but there will be a little more cloud cover up there.

(Credit: CBS2)

Monday looks like another dry day as the humidity starts to creep back up. Our next chance of any widespread storms looks to move in on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply