Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s shaping up to be a fantastic weekend! Both today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny with low humidity. Temps will be in the low 80s, slightly below normal as far as August goes.

The only hiccup would be if you’re headed to the mountains, mainly the Catskills… a brief shower or two can’t be ruled out Saturday afternoon as some energy passes by to the north. By no means anything to change plans over, but there will be a little more cloud cover up there.

Monday looks like another dry day as the humidity starts to creep back up. Our next chance of any widespread storms looks to move in on Tuesday.