By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a simply superb Saturday across the area with abundant sunshine, pleasant warmth, and very low humidity. Expect mainly clear skies through the night with temps dropping into the 50s and 60s overnight.
Tomorrow will be another gorgeous summer day with pretty much identical conditions to today – bright skies, upper 70s to low 80s, and very low humidity… doesn’t get any better than this for August!
Things change heading into the new week with a bit more humidity and warmth on Monday as temps reach the mid 80s. Tuesday looks like a muggy and stormy day with temps in the low 80s with the chance lingering into Wednesday. Beyond that, nothing but sunshine and temps around 80… enjoy!