



The Perseid Meteor Shower is one of the best shows of the year for sky watchers.

Parks and recreation officials in New York are making sure you won’t miss your chance to see it this Monday.

Several state parks are staying open late so everyone looking for the clearest view of the stellar spectacle can see the shooting stars.

The following locations will be open at night on Monday, Aug. 12 and into the peak viewing time just before dawn on Tuesday, Aug. 13:

Jones Beach State Park – West End II

Gov. Alfred E. Smith/Sunken Meadow State Park – Field 3

Montauk Point State Park – upper parking Lot

Wildwood State Park – main parking Lot

“There will be no charge and the normal star gazing permit will not be required. You must remain near your vehicle,” the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation said.

For more information on where to see the Perseid Meteor Shower in New York, click here