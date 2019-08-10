NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a purse snatcher who robbed a 68-year-old woman inside a discount store in Queens.
Surveillance video caught the suspect going into the store on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills around 9:40 Saturday morning.
The man sneaks up behind the victim and wrestles the purse away before fleeing the store.
Investigators say the suspect got away with a debit card and about $150 in cash.
The woman was not hurt.
Police described the thief as a black man who was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, blue jeans, white and black sneakers, a blue long sleeve shirt, and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.