NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A protest shut down part of the West Side Highway in Manhattan on Saturday.

Police say they began receiving reports about the protest around noon. At least 70 demonstrators were on the highway.

Protesters carried signs reading “ABOLISH ICE” and “CLOSE THE CAMPS.”

All lanes of the highway were closed in both directions at West 26th Street for a period of time. The road reopened around 2:15 p.m.

Police say several people have been arrested, but an exact number is not available at this time.

