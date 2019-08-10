NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A protest shut down part of the West Side Highway in Manhattan on Saturday.
Police say they began receiving reports about the protest around noon. At least 70 demonstrators were on the highway.
Protesters carried signs reading “ABOLISH ICE” and “CLOSE THE CAMPS.”
Due to police activity, expect road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel at 12th Avenue and West 22nd Street in Manhattan. The closure at West Side Highway and West 26th Street has reopened. Consider alt routes. https://t.co/7keJh6yOVM
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) August 10, 2019
Following a prior closure, all northbound lanes of 12th Avenue have reopened at West 22nd Street in Manhattan. Expect residual delays. Multilingual and ASL Link: https://t.co/HuA8o4rqF7. https://t.co/neY4UWkMyy
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) August 10, 2019
All lanes of the highway were closed in both directions at West 26th Street for a period of time. The road reopened around 2:15 p.m.
Police say several people have been arrested, but an exact number is not available at this time.