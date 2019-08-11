Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a break-in at a Queens bagel shop.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a break-in at a Queens bagel shop.
It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the Hot Bagel shop on 31st Street in Astoria.
According to police, the male suspect broke the front glass window to get inside the shop.
He got away with $5,000 and packs of cigarettes.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.