NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say someone burglarized a Brooklyn church Friday night.

Police say someone stole a church collection box from Saint Sylvester Church in Brooklyn on Aug. 9, 2019. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Saint Sylvester Church on McKinley Avenue.

According to police, the suspect got into the building through an unlocked window.

The suspect allegedly grabbed a collection box and ran off. It’s unknown how much money was in the box.

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic male. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black t-shirt, green shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

