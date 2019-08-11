Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say someone burglarized a Brooklyn church Friday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Saint Sylvester Church on McKinley Avenue.
According to police, the suspect got into the building through an unlocked window.
The suspect allegedly grabbed a collection box and ran off. It’s unknown how much money was in the box.
Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic male. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black t-shirt, green shorts and black sneakers.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.