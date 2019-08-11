



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Benny and Princess.

Benny is an 8-year-old, 10-pound Maltese-Shih Tzu mix. Benny is very loving and enjoys his walks. A woman brought Benny to the Humane Society of New York when her neighbor told her she did not want him anymore and was going to put him out on the street because he was sick. Benny had surgery and is doing great now. He is on a special diet and has daily drops for his eyes.

Princess is a 2-year-old, 10-pound Dachshund-Shih Tzu mix. Princess came from a home that had too many dogs and only one woman to care for all of them. When the woman’s daughter realized that Princess was not getting all the attention she deserved, she brought Princess and nine other dogs to the Humane Society of New York for adoption. Princess is very sweet and is enjoying her new life.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Prince Charming, the 5-month-old Cocker Spaniel, has been adopted by Lilli and Paul. They already have an 8-year-old Cocker Spaniel, Dublin, who is helping Prince Charming to grow up and become housebroken. They all love the young Prince and everyone is having a great time.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.