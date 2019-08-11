By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As advertised, it was another stunning summer day across the area as sunshine prevailed along with pleasant warmth and low humidity. Skies will stay clear tonight and once again temps will dip down to the upper 50s to mid 60s overnight.

Tomorrow starts off bright, but there will be increasing clouds throughout the day and increasing humidity. It won’t be too bad outside, but you will feel it. Expect temps in the mid 80s so a bit warmer too.

Tuesday looks like the active day of the week with temps in the low 80s and a surge in humidity, and with a storm system passing through, we have a pretty decent risk of strong storms. Make sure to stay tuned for the latest on that risk.