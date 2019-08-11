



— Pregnant women and young children are being urged to avoid drinking unfiltered tap water in parts of Newark , New Jersey.

All other Newark residents are encouraged to run their water for five minutes before running it through the filters and using it.

Officials confirm the city found new cases of high levels of lead, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.

City officials started distributing free, lead-safe water filters last year, but these two new cases show those filters weren’t working as expected.

The city says it will continue to offer free water testing to impacted homeowners. It has also replaced more than 700 residential lead service lines with the help of the state.

The city of Newark says experts expect to see a reduction in lead levels by the end of the year.

“Testing showed that the filters were very effective in the locations that ran their water, which is why we encourage you to continue running the water to get fresh water in the pipes so that orthophosphate can coat the pipes,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said.

The city is also reminding residents that boiling water is not effective for removing lead.