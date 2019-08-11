



— There is new information on the apparent suicide of financier Jeffrey Epstein

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release autopsy results sometime Sunday on Epstein’s death. In the interim, CBS2’s Reena Roy has learned more about what happened inside that Manhattan federal prison.

Sources said the 66-year-old was found in cardiac arrest on Saturday morning after he apparently hanged himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan.

The New York Times reported Epstein was taken off suicide watch after attempting to take his own life just over two weeks ago. He was supposed to be checked by guards every 30 minutes, but that procedure was not being followed the night before he was found, according to the report.

Sources told CBS News they often rely on certain inmates to assist guards in monitoring other inmates due to a lack of manpower at the jail.

Epstein was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, and faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said he was “appalled” that Epstein was able to kill himself while in federal custody. The FBI and inspector general have both launched investigations into his death.