



— A plan to ban cars on one of the busiest cross streets in Manhattan has hit a roadblock.

So what’s next for 14th Street?

The busway project was supposed to go into effect on Monday, banning cars along 14th between Third and Ninth avenues, but a judge put the brakes on that plan indefinitely.

Until this latest change, drivers would have had to make the first right turn off the street and wouldn’t have been allowed to make left turns. That plan is now off.

The idea originated in anticipation of the now aborted “L” train shutdown, so extra buses could be an alternative for displaced riders.

There has been outrage and mixed reaction on both sides.

“There has been so much going on on 14th Street with this bus ban in the past couple of weeks,” said Elissa Stein of the 14th Street Coalition. “There was a temporary restraining order, ordered by a judge a few weeks ago, that was overturned. And then there was a last-minute appeal that went into effect on Friday at 5. The bus ban was supposed to start this morning at 6, so people are a little bit confused about what’s going on. Some people are outraged. Some people are thrilled.”

Legal experts told Duddridge it will likely take until November before the appeal is decided, meaning that for now it’s business as usual for cars on 14th.

